Toronto is finally filling the gap on its waterfront

Cyclists and pedestrians will soon be able to travel along the shores of Lake Ontario, from one end of Toronto to the other, without ever coming into contact with motor vehicles.

That's right — no more competing for space with trucks between Cherry Beach and the Leslie Street Spit.

Toronto is finally filling in the only remaining gap in its beloved Martin Goodman Trail, a multi-use recreational path that spans all the way from Humber Bay Arch Bridge in the west to Rouge River in the east.

"Once the missing link is completed, it will move trail users off a dangerous road full of large trucks and onto a beautiful and safe passage," said Ward 30 Councillor Paula Fletcher during a press conference this weekend.

"The Martin Goodman Trail connects people to vibrant neighbourhoods and parks along our city’s waterfront," said Mayor John Tory similarly. "This construction will complete the trail giving pedestrians and cyclists a safe option to access our waterfront."

The project has been dubbed the "Unwin Avenue Connection" and is scheduled to be completed by this fall. Construction will begin in mid-July.

A barrier fence will be installed along the entire length of the trail to maintain Tommy Thompsons Park's dog-free status, according to the City, and "eco-passages" will be spaced every 20 metres to allow for the natural movement of wildlife.