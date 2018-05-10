It was a nightmare commute on the TTC this morning

If you took the TTC this morning, you probably got to work so frustrated you had to take a breather before stepping into the office.

I would have gotten to work faster if I'd walked. Thank you #TTC! — Melanie (@MellieLangie) May 10, 2018

Now, while subway delays in this city aren't uncommon and always seem to strike at the worst possible time — during rush hour — this one is taking a particularly long time to clear, and it took over both subway and streetcar service.

UPDATE: 501 Queen continues to divert eastbound only via Shaw, King, Spadina due to rail problems at Queen and Shaw. Shuttle buses operating between Shaw and University. — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) May 10, 2018

This morning was, and continues to be, a mess.

Update: Longer than normal travel times southbound between St. Clair West and Union Stations due to the earlier delay at Dundas Station. — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) May 10, 2018

At 4:19 this morning, @TTCnotices announced that the 501 car along Queen Street would be diverting eastbound via Shaw, King and Spadina because of rail problems at the intersection of Queen and Shaw streets.

Following that, at 6:43 a.m. they tweeted that trains were holding northbound at Dundas station because of a mechanical issue.

40 mins to get from sheppard to eglinton. Couldn't see anything but I heard lots of yelling coming from platform. Still no announcements or explanation from @ttc #ttc What's happening? — Louise Armstrong (@TorontoLouise) May 10, 2018

Commuters are still watching one, two, three trains full of people go by before they can squeeze on.

After unsuccessful attempts to squeeze onto 3 southbound trains at sheppard, I gave up and went north. Zero announcements to explain delays. Whats up @ttc? #late #ttc pic.twitter.com/wCIWWRpc5I — Louise Armstrong (@TorontoLouise) May 10, 2018

Make that four trains...

It is ridiculous, in 40min at Davisville station, only 4 trains passed by on south direction. Platform still crowded. No announcement. #TTC @TTChelps @TTCnotices @ttcriders pic.twitter.com/Ox7q3TWsGD — IamMargieB (@mpbonatto) May 10, 2018

Five?!

And that makes train number 5 to arrive at york mills station so full that nobody can get on... why @TTChelps does this keep happening??#ttc #ttcfail #lateagain — Abby Radovski (@AbbyRadovski) May 10, 2018

Many in this city are railing against the TTC for the service this morning.

Another fantastic commute on the subway this morning. Honestly, how does the #TTC expect us to use it's services as reliable transportation? Ridership down yet extreme overcrowding and delays every. single. day. Can't wait to start taking @GOtransit — Carli Atherton (@carliatherton) May 10, 2018

But, some are taking notice that TTC workers are doing the best they can in a situation like this.