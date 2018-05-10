City
Lisa Cumming
Posted 7 hours ago
It was a nightmare commute on the TTC this morning

If you took the TTC this morning, you probably got to work so frustrated you had to take a breather before stepping into the office. 

Now, while subway delays in this city aren't uncommon and always seem to strike at the worst possible time — during rush hour — this one is taking a particularly long time to clear, and it took over both subway and streetcar service. 

This morning was, and continues to be, a mess. 

At 4:19 this morning, @TTCnotices announced that the 501 car along Queen Street would be diverting eastbound via Shaw, King and Spadina because of rail problems at the intersection of Queen and Shaw streets.

Following that, at 6:43 a.m. they tweeted that trains were holding northbound at Dundas station because of a mechanical issue.

Commuters are still watching one, two, three trains full of people go by before they can squeeze on. 

Make that four trains...

Five?!

Many in this city are railing against the TTC for the service this morning.

But, some are taking notice that TTC workers are doing the best they can in a situation like this.

Lead photo by

Louise Armstrong

