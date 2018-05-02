Mysterious car found dangling from Toronto bridge

Toronto Police are trying to figure out why a mysterious car was floating in the sky above a major freeway.

The car in question, which appears to have been hollowed out, was dangling on a string from a tall bridge at Millwood Road and the Don Valley Parkway, forcing police to block off southbound traffic for safety reasons.

At first, officials thought that it was related to a movie shoot.

"Bloor viaduct: Millwood bridge. Car dangling over the bridge is for a movie shoot," announced the TPS Operations Twitter account around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. "Police/EMS/TFS attended to check the area — no hazard."

Roughly one hour later, TPS revised its statement.

"No movie shoot authorized," reads the tweet. "Reason still unknown — investigation continues."

The people of Toronto are now furiously speculating as to what the car might be, and what the car might mean.

"What's weirder: the fact that there's a car dangling from a wire below a bridge, or that nobody has the slightest idea why or how the car got there in the first place?" wrote one local Twitter user.

"So many questions about this dangling car at Leaside/Millwood Bridge," wrote another. "If it was a movie prop, shouldn't there be someone watching the scene?"

I have so many theories about the dangling car on the Leaside Bridge.

1. Prank

2. Art project

3. Movie shoot

4. Spider-Man

5. Spider-Man

6. Radioactive #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/qGCfu3uT4W — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) May 2, 2018

Some speculate that the entire thing is part of a prank.

"My guess — University Engineering prank — end of year celebrations — claim to fame — the class of 2018 suspended the car off the Don Bridge," predicted one local.

"Lot's of confusion over the dangling car off of the DVP bridge in Toronto being a movie shoot," wrote someone else. "Are the cameras, cast and crew hiding? Did they finish filming and simply forget the dangling car? Was it an alien prank? Will we ever know the truth?"

Toronto Fire officials had reportedly cut the car down from the underside of the Millwood Bridge as of 10:30 a.m., but police are still unsure as to why it was there in the first place.

Const. Victor Kwong told CBC Toronto that "whatever it is, no permit was obtained."

The right lane of the DVP remains blocked to southbound traffic at Millwood Road, but Kwong said that there is no danger to public safety at this time.