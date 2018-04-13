City
Toronto nightlife

Toronto flirts with idea of a Night Mayor and extended drinking hours

Toronto is starting to get serious about finally doing things to support the city's vibrant nightlife scene. 

The Economic Development Committee met today to discuss a report that recommends moving forward with plans to develop an infrastructure to support Toronto's nighttime economy, considered to be whatever happens between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The report is based on a study conducted by the committee last month that surveyed residents, local businesses and representatives from the arts and culture sectors.

One idea that's been loosely floated is the idea of a Night Mayor, or someone who would serve as a point of contact between the various nightlife stakeholders and the city. This is an idea that actually dates back to 2016.

Also up for consideration is the oft-teased extension of drinking hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

There seems to now be some appetite at City Hall to crunch some numbers and see what can be done.

They're going to take into account transit services, noise concerns, security and brighter street lighting as all things that need to be considered and addressed as part of any proposed changes.

Based on today's meeting, an update is likely coming sometime in 2019.

Hector Vasquez

