New York women-only co-working space opening Toronto location
Toronto is getting a women-only co-working space courtesy of The Wing, a New York-based company that's set to open sometime next year.
The Wing has been around since 2016 and also announced expansion today to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and London.
Now it's chosen Toronto as the first location in Canada and will join other women-only co-working spaces around the city like Make Lemonade and Shecosystems.
The company brands itself as a networking and social club, in addition to being designed by all-women architectural and design teams and providing food prepared by all-women chefs.
The company is currently under investigation by the New York City Commission on Human Rights for possible gender discrimination.
The new Toronto location is set to open sometime in early 2019.
Join the conversation Load comments