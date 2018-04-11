Rental of the week: 31 Achtman Lane

Located on a private laneway in the heart of Little Italy this ultra-modern three-storey house boasts soaring 12-foot ceilings, a floating staircase, and a stunning glass wall. It's a gorgeous rental.

The semi-detached home is open-concept living done well with a ton of natural light from the large windows and the skylights.

The living room walks out onto a patio but there isn’t much of a patio really. You could fit a barbecue on it and maybe a small table with two chairs but it’s by no means a place to hang out.

The kitchen is sleek with stainless steel appliances and contemporary Scavolini cabinets and a pull-up breakfast bar.

Upstairs are the three bedrooms, although one could be easily turned into a home office if need be.

The master bedroom takes up the entire third floor and has a walk-in closet and ensuite spa-like bathroom.

You’d be pressed to find a nicer home in such a prime location. It’s close to Trinity Bellwoods, restaurants on College Street and Kensington market.

Specs

Address: 31 Achtman Ln

Type: Semi-detached

Rent: $5,460 / month

Listing agent: Kate Matheson

Furnished? No

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Patio

Pet friendly? No

Good For

A family looking to maybe turn this rental into their forever home. According to the listing, there’s a buy option with this place and what better way is there to test drive a home before dumping your entire life savings into it than renting it.

Move On If

You want more outdoor space. The patio is kinda pathetic so if you’re looking for a patch of green space or even a decent sized balcony you’re better off spending your rent money somewhere else.