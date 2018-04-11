Rental of the week: 31 Achtman Lane

City
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
31 achtman lane toronto

Located on a private laneway in the heart of Little Italy this ultra-modern three-storey house boasts soaring 12-foot ceilings, a floating staircase, and a stunning glass wall.  It's a gorgeous rental. 

31 atchman lane torontoThe semi-detached home is open-concept living done well with a ton of natural light from the large windows and the skylights.

31 atchman lane torontoThe living room walks out onto a patio but there isn’t much of a patio really. You could fit a barbecue on it and maybe a small table with two chairs but it’s by no means a place to hang out.

31 atchman lane torontoThe kitchen is sleek with stainless steel appliances and contemporary Scavolini cabinets and a pull-up breakfast bar.   

31 atchman lane torontoUpstairs are the three bedrooms, although one could be easily turned into a home office if need be.

31 atchman lane torontoThe master bedroom takes up the entire third floor and has a walk-in closet and ensuite spa-like bathroom.

31 atchman lane torontoYou’d be pressed to find a nicer home in such a prime location. It’s close to Trinity Bellwoods, restaurants on College Street and Kensington market.

31 achtman lane torontoSpecs
  • Address: 31 Achtman Ln
  • Type: Semi-detached
  • Rent: $5,460 / month
  • Listing agent: Kate Matheson
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Patio
  • Pet friendly? No
31 atchman lane torontoGood For

A family looking to maybe turn this rental into their forever home. According to the listing, there’s a buy option with this place and what better way is there to test drive a home before dumping your entire life savings into it than renting it.

31 atchman lane torontoMove On If

You want more outdoor space. The patio is kinda pathetic so if you’re looking for a patch of green space or even a decent sized balcony you’re better off spending your rent money somewhere else.  

31 atchman lane toronto

Lead photo by

PSR Brokerage

