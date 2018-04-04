Rental of the week: 25 Lourdes Lane

With a soaring wall of windows and open living spaces, this apartment is impressive.

The one-bedroom plus den is spread out over two floors. On the lower floor is an open-concept kitchen, dining area and living room.

The living room is big enough to comfortably house enough people for a righteous party and there’s also a nice little dining nook at the back of the room.

The kitchen, while modern, reminds me of the kind of kitchen you get in student dorms. Everything is crammed into the least amount of space as possible, so if you have a lot of kitchen items you’re going to have to get clever with your storage.

Making your way up the stunning wood, steel and glass staircase you are in the bedroom.

The bedroom is somewhat divided by a wall, so on the other side, you could put an extra dresser, a desk or just some really great artwork.

There are two bathrooms. One upstairs and one downstairs, meaning you’ll never have to fight over who gets to shower first.

The townhouse also has a large outdoor terrace with a garden enclosure that’s perfect for BBQs or just a place for you to sit in the summer soaking in that vitamin D. It looks sparse and exposed in the winter but in the summer the greenery fills in giving you a decent amount of privacy.

Specs

Address: 25 Lourdes Ln

Type: Townhouse

Rent: $3,000 / month

Listing agent: Douglas Watson-Bagg

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Private terrace

Pet friendly? Yes

Good For

A couple with a dog. The place is pet-friendly and is pretty close to Rosedale Ravine Lands so there are tons of places to take the furbaby for a walk.

Move On If

You’re not a morning person. Yes, the wall of windows is stunning but unless you’re going to get blackout blinds for all of them you’re going to be waking up when the sun does.