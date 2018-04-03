City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lyft line toronto

Lyft launches car pool and $10 discounts to King Street

Lyft just announced more ways it's going to try to compete with Uber in Toronto by introducing new service Lyft Line, similar to Uber Pool.

To celebrate the launch, they’re also offering $10 off on Lyft Line trips to King from Bathurst to Jarvis when you use code KINGSTREETPILOT until April 8th.

“As the city pilots a new street design for King Street, I'm glad to see Lyft seeking out innovative ways to help Toronto residents and visitors continue supporting the businesses along King Street,” says Rocco Rossi, President & CEO, Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

Lyft Line works much the same as Uber Pool, offering customers in certain areas travelling in the same direction rides for a discounted price.

The service has already been available in other cities with mixed results.

According to TechCrunch, Lyft Line is only made available when the number of ride sharing requests in an area of the city reaches a certain threshold.

In theory the service is intended to be social, providing the opportunity to meet and talk to like-minded commuters, but in practice that hasn't always worked out.

Lyft Line is available in Toronto starting today.



