City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
High Park burn

High Park was just lit on fire

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The City of Toronto started a fire in High Park on Monday near some treasured rare black oak trees to prove that bureaucrats can be edgy, too.

No, not really — but only the very end of that sentence is a lie.

Urban forestry staffers did set fire to High Park on Monday afternoon as part of the city's long term long-term management plan to restore and protect Toronto's black oak woodlands and savannahs.

A post shared by Catherine Perry (@catpea33) on

Flames can be good for trees, as it turns out, when they're carefully controlled and supervised by what city officials call a "Fire Boss."

This year's "prescribed burn" was the 15th to take place in High Park since 2000, according to a city notice, with the intention of clearing out dried leaves, small twigs and grass stems so that larger plants can more easily grow and thrive.

A post shared by Gerard Yee (@geeyee) on

"Fire-dependant ecosystems like black oak savannahs contain prairie plants that respond positively to prescribed burning," reads the notice, "and grow more vigorously than they would in the absence of fire."

A post shared by Mark Andrada (@markmandrada) on

Burns also work to remove invasive species and maintain habitats for birds, butterflies and insects.

A post shared by Andrew Hodge (@andrew_jhodge) on

Public access was restricted in High Park on Monday, but at least a few people managed to get close enough for some really cool photos and video footage.

A post shared by Don Boyes (@don.boyes) on

The fires, which run very low to the ground and don't harm large trees, burned from about 2 p.m. to 5 p.m on Monday.

High Park Nature reports that this year's burn took place later into the calendar year than usual on account of "old snow still piled at the edge of the burn site."

Lead photo by

Peter Grevstad/Instagram

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

High Park was just lit on fire

The Incel Rebellion and Alek Minassian Facebook post explained

Toronto police constable Ken Lam hailed as a hero

Toronto erects concrete barriers around major pedestrian zones

Toronto erects memorial for van attack victims

Toronto man mistaken for van attack suspect Alek Minassian after police error

Road and TTC closures continue in North York

Toronto police praised for response to van attack