Condo of the week: 500 Queens Quay West

This condo looks more like a luxury holiday rental than a home but who wouldn’t want their home to feel like a vacation?

This stunning two-storey penthouse condo has sweeping views of the lake and a gigantic terrace with a hot tub. How blissful would it be to sit in the hot tub sipping on a beer in the summer?

While I’m not a huge fan of the decor throughout the home the place has good bones.

The open plan living room and dining room have soaring 18-foot ceilings with floor to ceiling windows that provide ample natural light and a great view of the harbour.

The family room and kitchen are also open plan but the kitchen is a bit of a let down in terms of size. You would think that almost $4 million would get you a bigger kitchen.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms, including the master bedroom and an office.

The master bedroom has a gas fireplace and an en-suite bathroom with a massive soaker tub, which looks big enough to fit two people (naughty!).

The second bedroom is spacious and also has an en-suite bathroom.

The odd thing about the bathroom is the drive-thru window that would let you talk to someone in the room if you were having bath time. I’m not sure I’m a fan of this. I like bath time to be alone time but to each their own.

But the big selling point of this place is truly the 500 square foot terrace. The professionally designed terrace comes complete with a hot tub and gas line BBQ, making it perfect for summer parties.

Specs

Address: #Ph02- 500 Queens Quay West

Price: $3,999,800

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 91

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $1,959.88 monthly

Listing agent: Tammy Masoumi-Lari

Listing ID: C4082779

Good For

A family that loves hosting summer BBQs. With a patio like that, it would be a shame not to take full advantage of it.

Move On If

You aren’t okay with a dinky kitchen. For a place that costs almost $4 million plus the nearly $2,000 in monthly fees, it would suck to have to reno a kitchen on top of everything.