Condo of the week: 245 Carlaw Avenue

Both weirdly nostalgic and romantic, the penthouse condo is the kind of space that looks like an apartment set you’d see in a Zooey Deschanel TV show rather than real life.

Located inside the Wrigley Lofts the place has oversized vintage metal windows to die for. They’re 30 feet and bring in plenty of natural light.

The main floor is open concept but staging isn’t amazing - I’m not sure it was staged at all. But if you can look past some of the tragic Ikea furniture you’ll see it’s a gorgeous minimalist space.

When entering the foyer there’s the bright glow from the giant windows that bounces off polished concrete floors, making it an almost "walking into heaven" experience.

There’s also a ton of custom built-in storage spaces so you’ll never have trouble keeping up that minimalist style.

The kitchen comes with all the bells and whistles, including custom built cabinets, granite counters, Italian marble backsplash and top of the line stainless steel appliances.

The bedroom, located upstairs, is spacious and bright. The pillars in the corners look like those found in old theaters, adding a sense of drama to the bedroom.

There’s a newly renovated bathroom, which has spa-like features.

It’s also worth mentioning there’s not an ounce of outdoor space that comes with this penthouse suite. So if you had visions of smoking a cigarette on your fire escape you’ll be disappointed.

This Leslieville loft sold last year for $1.03 million. Now, exactly one year later it’s back on the market with a brand spanking new bathroom. Can you say condo flipping? That being said I don’t know if they'll get the $50,000 more for just a bathroom upgrade, but you can’t fault them for trying.

Specs

Good For

A Patti Smith and Robert Mapplethorpe - esque couple. This loft space seems perfect for artists who want a home/studio. The high ceilings, white walls, and giant windows make this place perfect for fostering creativity and providing a romantic backdrop for any impromptu photoshoots.

Move On If

You aren’t prepared to spend a ton on heating. The unfortunate downside to original factory windows is that they’re really bad at keeping heat in. That combined with the soaring ceilings means your hydro bill in the winter could induce heart attacks.