710 st clarens toronto

Sold! Toronto townhouse goes for $211K above asking

Even with the housing market slipping again this past month this townhome managed to sell for well above its asking price.

710 st clarens ave torontoLocated in the middle of Dovercourt, Wallace-Emmerson and The Junction Triangle the house is just a short walk from cafes, galleries, parks and whatever else you might want to do.  

710 st clarens ave torontoThe open-concept main floor and nine-foot ceilings make the space airy despite how narrow the home is.

710 st clarens ave toronto The kitchen, dining and living area with a walkout balcony flow seamlessly between one another.

710 st clarens ave torontoThe kitchen is spacious with stainless steel appliances. Although, I don’t love how the breakfast bar faces the staircase.

710 st clarens ave torontoUpstairs are three comfortably sized rooms, including the master bedroom, which according to the listing was professionally designed and featured on House and Home. It also has a four-piece ensuite bathroom.

710 st clarens ave torontoBut the best part of the entire house is the rooftop terrace with a panoramic view of the city. With the astroturf that the owners have put up there, they’ve truly turned it into a private oasis.

  710 st clarens ave torontoThe house also has a built-in garage with inside entry so you don’t have to go outside and sweep snow off your car. What luxury!

  710 st clarens ave torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 710 St Clarens Avenue
  • Type: Townhouse
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size: 13.68 x 55.18 feet
  • Realtor: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
  • Hit the market at: $899,000
  • Sold for: $1,110,000
710 st clarens ave toronto Why it sold for what it did?

Probably because of its prime location and amazing rooftop garden. But I’m sure the fact that the master bedroom was featured on House and Home didn’t hurt.

710 st clarens ave torontoWas it worth it?

I’m not so sure. Toronto housing prices are slumping significantly and while this place is in a decent location it is still a very small property for over $1 million. Unless they put in some upgrades I don’t know if the owners will make a profit on this property should they decide to sell it in the near future.

