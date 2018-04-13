Sold! Toronto townhouse goes for $211K above asking

Even with the housing market slipping again this past month this townhome managed to sell for well above its asking price.

Located in the middle of Dovercourt, Wallace-Emmerson and The Junction Triangle the house is just a short walk from cafes, galleries, parks and whatever else you might want to do.

The open-concept main floor and nine-foot ceilings make the space airy despite how narrow the home is.

The kitchen, dining and living area with a walkout balcony flow seamlessly between one another.

The kitchen is spacious with stainless steel appliances. Although, I don’t love how the breakfast bar faces the staircase.

Upstairs are three comfortably sized rooms, including the master bedroom, which according to the listing was professionally designed and featured on House and Home. It also has a four-piece ensuite bathroom.

But the best part of the entire house is the rooftop terrace with a panoramic view of the city. With the astroturf that the owners have put up there, they’ve truly turned it into a private oasis.

The house also has a built-in garage with inside entry so you don’t have to go outside and sweep snow off your car. What luxury!

The Essentials

Address: 710 St Clarens Avenue

Type: Townhouse

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Size: 13.68 x 55.18 feet

Realtor: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Hit the market at: $899,000

Sold for: $1,110,000

Why it sold for what it did?

Probably because of its prime location and amazing rooftop garden. But I’m sure the fact that the master bedroom was featured on House and Home didn’t hurt.

Was it worth it?

I’m not so sure. Toronto housing prices are slumping significantly and while this place is in a decent location it is still a very small property for over $1 million. Unless they put in some upgrades I don’t know if the owners will make a profit on this property should they decide to sell it in the near future.