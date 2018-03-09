Video shows wild turkey chasing a man in Brampton

Footage of a Brampton man being chased by what appears to be a large, wild turkey is the toast of Reddit this morning, for obvious reasons if you've seen the clip.

First uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday, the video shows an older gentlemen being followed by a gigantic bird while taking a leisurely walk along a residential stretch of Mountainash Road in Brampton.

The man attempts to shoo the turkey several times before grabbing a long twig from someone's lawn, and hurrying off in the opposite direction.

Unfazed, the turkey continues to charge after him.

An extended version of the clip uploaded to Reddit on Thursday night shows a car pulling up to rescue the man from his aggressive stalker.

The turkey is seen literally running after the vehicle as it drives away near the end of the video.

It's unclear what started the altercation between man and turkey, but this isn't the first time turkeys have been spotted in the recently-developed area, which isn't far from several ravines and wide open agricultural fields.

"I live about 1 minute walk away from there and I've seen this turkey too lol," wrote someone on the r/Brampton subreddit in response to the video last night.

"The GTA is a big place with lots of farmland," wrote someone else in the r/Toronto thread. "I see turkeys down backroads all the time."

Wild turkeys have also been spotted around Hamilton, Caledon, Etobicoke, and Scarborough, though usually they're more of a nuisance (or source of excitement) than an actual threat.

Speaking from experience, that man was probably smart to jump in a car. If angry turkeys are anything like angry geese, angry swans or angry ostriches, then good luck to the people of Brampton.