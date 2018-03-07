Toronto neighbourhood is about to do something special

With so much development constantly going on in and around Toronto, some of the city's tightly knit communities are banning together to tackle big issues like climate change.

One in particular are the residents of a segment of Leslieville who have begun to organize themselves in an effort to reduce their collective carbon footprint.

Looking forward to our kickoff strategy session for residents of the nine condos on March 20th. If you live in one of our condos and are passionate about taking action on climate change, please join! 🏙️✏️💡 #Leslieville #TransformCarlaw https://t.co/EfFhoXapZr pic.twitter.com/Amc5Id5teX — TransformCarlaw 🌳 (@TransformCarlaw) February 21, 2018

The organizers of TransformCarlaw have outlined their mission statement to include reduction of energy usage, diversion of waste, and increased use of low-carbon transportation throughout the neighbourhood.

The plan is still in its earliest stages, as stakeholders work with a community survey to field ideas and form strategies on how to achieve these ambitious aims over the long term.

The initiative is in line with Toronto's overall strategy to challenge climate change city-wide with the TransformTO plan that aims to reduce Toronto's carbon footprint by 80 percent by 2050.

The inaugural brainstorming session is set to take place on March 20.