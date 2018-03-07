City
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
transformcarlaw

Toronto neighbourhood is about to do something special

With so much development constantly going on in and around Toronto, some of the city's tightly knit communities are banning together to tackle big issues like climate change.

One in particular are the residents of a segment of Leslieville who have begun to organize themselves in an effort to reduce their collective carbon footprint.

The organizers of TransformCarlaw have outlined their mission statement to include reduction of energy usage, diversion of waste, and increased use of low-carbon transportation throughout the neighbourhood.

The plan is still in its earliest stages, as stakeholders work with a community survey to field ideas and form strategies on how to achieve these ambitious aims over the long term.

The initiative is in line with Toronto's overall strategy to challenge climate change city-wide with the TransformTO plan that aims to reduce Toronto's carbon footprint by  80 percent by 2050.

The inaugural brainstorming session is set to take place on March 20.

Lead photo by

@katrinxpi

