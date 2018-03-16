Toronto might get rid of free overnight street parking

One of the few remaining ways to park for free in Toronto could soon go the way of smoking on patios – as in, it would be illegal, but people would probably keep trying until they got caught.

City staff have compiled a plan that would "eliminate thousands of free overnight parking spots on streets throughout the downtown core and in East York," according to CBC News.

If approved by city councillors, motorists could no longer leave their cars on city streets overnight without a permit.

This is already the case, of course, for about 60 per cent of streets in Toronto, but the city reportedly wants to expand that to 100 per cent of the streets in downtown Toronto and East York.

Parking rules on eligible streets would switch over from "three hours free" after 10 or midnight to "you'll get a ticket if you park here without papers. Ever."

Thousands of parking spots on hundreds of streets downtown would be affected.

Public consultations will run in north Toronto, East York and at City Hall between April 3 and 10, according to CBC, though exact dates hate yet to be announced.

Many of those hearing about the proposed change today have already made their opinions on the matter clear.

"It appears to be another level of nickel and diming because every politician is too scared to admit that Torontonians don't pay enough property tax." commented one person on Reddit.

"There will be more people taking risks to get home without having their car towed," said someone else."If you are drunk then you're screwed."