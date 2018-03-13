These are the highest paying jobs in Toronto right now

Money can't buy you happiness, but it can pay off your student loans – which, ironically, you'll need to rack up a lot of to become one of Toronto's highest-paid workers.

Canadian job search site Indeed.com just released its annual list of the top paying jobs in Toronto, based on salaries reported by employees and job advertisements between Feb. 2016 and Feb. 2018.

Only jobs with at least 50 salary reports are included in the grand total, which explains why we don't see any pharmaceutical, insurance or telecom executives on the list.

The CEO of Rogers, for example, made a base salary of $1,029,711 last year with about $23,573,282 in additional compensation.

Salaried employees who work below the level of "yacht-buying exec" in Toronto will make the most money in medicine or finance, according to Indeed.

Here are your best options for career choices if money is your main motivator and, in the case of the top three earners, if you're super smart and are cool with many, many years of school: