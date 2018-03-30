City
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
11 brookfield street toronto

Sold! Toronto row house sells for $231K over asking

City
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

This house is kind of like Doctor Who’s TARDIS, in that it’s bigger on the inside. If you were to just pass by this Beaconsfield home it looks quite tiny and squished between two neighbouring houses. And yet on the inside, it’s super roomy.

11 brookfield st torontoThe open concept main floor is airy and filled with natural light.

11 brookfield st torontoThe kitchen has been refinished and is positively gorgeous with stainless steel appliances and a new floor. I especially like the subway tile backsplash.

11 brookfield st torontoThe three bedrooms upstairs are surprisingly large and all have built-in closets.

11 brookfield st torontoThe master bedroom has a stunning curved window and I’m really digging the black paint. It makes the room so much more luxurious and cozy.

11 brookfield st torontoThe bathroom looks like it’s an odd configuration with a diagonal wall beside the bathtub, but it’s got an upgraded vanity and toilet.

11 brookfield st torontoDownstairs there’s a massive rec room, which adds even more living space into this deceptively spacious home. It also has a decent sized backyard and detached garage.11 brookfield toronto

While the place was listed back in November 2017 at $1.3 million it was taken down and then re-listed at $999,000 in March this year.

11 brookfield st torontoIt seems like the realtors priced it purposefully low in an attempt to create a bidding war. And their tactic seems to have worked. The home sold for $231,000 above asking price in about a week.  

11 brookfield st torontoThe Essentials
11 brookfield st torontoWhy it sold for what it did?

Back in 2013, this place sold for $770,000 and according to real estate gossip site The Mash, the new owners put a ton of upgrades into this place. This place got new floors, new railings, a whole new kitchen, and a new bathroom vanity.11 brookfield st toronto

Was it worth it?

In the words of the listing: “you just want to hug this house.” So for the location and amount of work that was put into the place, it definitely deserved the price it got.11 brookfield st toronto

Lead photo by

Birdhouse Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Sold! Toronto row house sells for $231K over asking

What's open and closed Good Friday 2018 in Toronto

Toronto Police defend video of cops punching and kicking man

UP Express fares could drop to $3

Toronto students reject discounted TTC pass

Condo of the week: 183 Dovercourt Road

Roads closed for Easter parades in Toronto this long weekend

Toronto police just created a security zone around the Rogers Centre