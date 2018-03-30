Sold! Toronto row house sells for $231K over asking

This house is kind of like Doctor Who’s TARDIS, in that it’s bigger on the inside. If you were to just pass by this Beaconsfield home it looks quite tiny and squished between two neighbouring houses. And yet on the inside, it’s super roomy.

The open concept main floor is airy and filled with natural light.

The kitchen has been refinished and is positively gorgeous with stainless steel appliances and a new floor. I especially like the subway tile backsplash.

The three bedrooms upstairs are surprisingly large and all have built-in closets.

The master bedroom has a stunning curved window and I’m really digging the black paint. It makes the room so much more luxurious and cozy.

The bathroom looks like it’s an odd configuration with a diagonal wall beside the bathtub, but it’s got an upgraded vanity and toilet.

Downstairs there’s a massive rec room, which adds even more living space into this deceptively spacious home. It also has a decent sized backyard and detached garage.

While the place was listed back in November 2017 at $1.3 million it was taken down and then re-listed at $999,000 in March this year.

It seems like the realtors priced it purposefully low in an attempt to create a bidding war. And their tactic seems to have worked. The home sold for $231,000 above asking price in about a week.

The Essentials

Address: 11 Brookfield St.

Type: Row house

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Size: 16.67 x 125 feet

Realtor: Brott Hadden Group

Hit the market at: $999,000

Sold for: $1,230,000

Why it sold for what it did?

Back in 2013, this place sold for $770,000 and according to real estate gossip site The Mash, the new owners put a ton of upgrades into this place. This place got new floors, new railings, a whole new kitchen, and a new bathroom vanity.

Was it worth it?

In the words of the listing: “you just want to hug this house.” So for the location and amount of work that was put into the place, it definitely deserved the price it got.