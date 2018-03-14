City
70 distillery lane toronto

Rental of the week: 70 Distillery Lane

This apartment in the heart of the Distillery District will cost you a pretty penny but when you’re sat on the wraparound terrace looking out at the sunset over the lake you might just forget this place is almost $5K a month. 70 distillery lane torontoWhile the rent seems steep, that price is justified by more than the pretty view. This place comes move-in ready. It’s decorated and furnished with some truly stylish mid-century furniture.

70 distillery lane toronto

The open concept modern kitchen and living area provide plenty of livable space.

70 distillery lane torontoThe wood accent walls add a touch of character to what could really be a steel and glass box.

70 distillery lane toronto

The two bedrooms, each with their own en-suite spa-style bathroom, bring this place up to new heights of luxury.

70 distillery lane toronto

On top of that all the utilities are included, plus phone, cable, and internet. What I would give to never have to call an internet company to set up my at-home wifi again! There’s also bi-monthly cleaning service included.

70 distillery lane toronto The huge windows provide plenty of light and did I mention the view?

Specs
  • Address:#3507 -70 Distillery Lane
  • Apartment type: Apartment
  • Rent: $4,700 / month
  • Listing agent: Victoria Boscariol
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: Included
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Outdoor space? Terrace
  • Pet-friendly? No
70 distillery lane torontoGood For

An ex-pat couple who doesn’t feel like shipping their lives across countries. Moving is hard enough as it is, you don’t need to add the arduous tasks of dealing with moving companies or internet providers.

70 distillery lane toronto
Move On If

You want to decorate the place yourself, mid-century furniture isn’t everyone’s taste. Also if you have pets. This place is a no-go for pets of any size, shape or disposition. 

70 distillery lane toronto

Photos by

iGuide

