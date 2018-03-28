City
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
51 trolley toronto

Rental of the week: 51 Trolley Crescent

The listing describes this place as “a perfect hotel alternative” and it certainly does have hotel vibes.

51 trolley cres toronto Located inside River City lofts the place has some hard loft features like the concrete columns which give the place a bit more character than a hotel room, but at $11K a month, a hotel might be cheaper.

51 trolley cres torontoThat being said this penthouse is pretty stunning. With lofty ceilings and huge windows that look out over the city of Toronto, it’s hard not be impressed by this place.

51 trolley cres torontoThe suite comes furnished, and while it’s tastefully decorated it definitely isn’t cozy. The place is very hard and austere with all that concrete, steel and glass so it might be hard to make yourself at home.

51 trolley cres torontoThe kitchen is sleek and modern with stainless steel appliances, shiny cabinets, and granite countertops.

51 trolley cres torontoThe apartment has two large bedrooms and two spa-like bathrooms.

51 trolley cres torontoThere’s also lots of outdoor space with the rooftop deck that has an outdoor bar and great view of the city.

51 trolley cres torontoAll that being said this place doesn’t even have room service so is it really worth it?

Specs
  • Address: 51 Trolley Cres.
  • Apartment type: Apartment
  • Rent: $11,000 / month
  • Listing agent: Toronto Luxury Rentals
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: Included
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Rooftop deck
  • Pet friendly? No
51 trolley cres torontoGood For

A wealthy corporate executive. I imagine a Mr. Grey type staying here while he sorts out the Toronto branch of his company or something to that effect. For this guy, this place is a bargain considering he normally stays at the Ritz.

51 trolley cres torontoMove On If

You don’t want to pay a year's worth of rent in a single month. This place only has a one-month minimum stay and at $11K I don’t think anyone sane would spend more than that living here no matter how pretty it is.51 trolley cres toronto

