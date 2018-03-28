Rental of the week: 51 Trolley Crescent

The listing describes this place as “a perfect hotel alternative” and it certainly does have hotel vibes.

Located inside River City lofts the place has some hard loft features like the concrete columns which give the place a bit more character than a hotel room, but at $11K a month, a hotel might be cheaper.

That being said this penthouse is pretty stunning. With lofty ceilings and huge windows that look out over the city of Toronto, it’s hard not be impressed by this place.

The suite comes furnished, and while it’s tastefully decorated it definitely isn’t cozy. The place is very hard and austere with all that concrete, steel and glass so it might be hard to make yourself at home.

The kitchen is sleek and modern with stainless steel appliances, shiny cabinets, and granite countertops.

The apartment has two large bedrooms and two spa-like bathrooms.

There’s also lots of outdoor space with the rooftop deck that has an outdoor bar and great view of the city.

All that being said this place doesn’t even have room service so is it really worth it?

Specs

Address: 51 Trolley Cres.

Apartment type: Apartment

Rent: $11,000 / month

Listing agent: Toronto Luxury Rentals

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: Included

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Rooftop deck

Pet friendly? No

Good For

A wealthy corporate executive. I imagine a Mr. Grey type staying here while he sorts out the Toronto branch of his company or something to that effect. For this guy, this place is a bargain considering he normally stays at the Ritz.

Move On If

You don’t want to pay a year's worth of rent in a single month. This place only has a one-month minimum stay and at $11K I don’t think anyone sane would spend more than that living here no matter how pretty it is.