Rental of the week: 132 Shaw Street

Wouldn't it be nice to go apartment hunting in Toronto with a company-provided rent subsidy? Such is the case for many ex-pat workers who temporarily call the city home. It's renters like these who might fall in love and actually be able to afford a place like 132 Shaw St.

For the rest of us, it's still alluring to get a peek inside a stunning furnished rental space. Located on the top two floors of a house that was just completed last summer, this unit has style and space to spare.

Of the various highlights, the luxurious kitchen area would probably rank at the top of the list, though the slick en suite and multiple outdoor areas might give it a run for its money.

As for the furnishings, the decorators did an admirable job of keeping things contemporary without sacrificing in the comfort department. This place looks both pretty and highly livable, a combination that's always desired but not always met in furnished units.

It's hard to find many faults with this space aside from the price.

Specs

Address: 132 Shaw St. Unit C

Apartment type: House

Rent: $5,995

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: Included

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Parking: $150 a month

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Two decks

Good For

A professional couple with a family who have considerable money to blow on rent either through a company subsidy or because they're waiting for their dream house to be be built.

Move On If

You don't want to live right next to a school. Givins/Shaw Junior Public School is the next property over, so you can count on shrieking children as a regular soundtrack during the week.