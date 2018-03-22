City
Michelle LePage
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
pc optimum ca

Toronto is freaking out after PC Optimum points hacked and stolen

City
Michelle LePage
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Bad news Toronto: if you're a PC Optimum points member, you should probably go check your account.

Thieves have been hacking into accounts and stealing points since February, shortly after the joint Loblaws-Shoppers Drug Mart loyalty rewards program launched.

News of the country-wide hacking — where hundreds of dollars worth of points were stolen from individual accounts and used at stores in Quebec and Ontario — is spreading across social media this week.

Hacked members are desperately trying to get a response from PC Optimum, as well as their points back.

The wide-spread hacking is the latest in a string of frustrations for shoppers trying to cash in on the program. Customers have reported a lack of coupons and tailored offers, a glitchy app and missing points.

Some users have even noticed other people's PC credit cards being linked to their account.

A Loblaws spokeswoman told CBC the company has "strong security measures in place" and also admitted some members faced "unacceptable delays."

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

It could soon get a lot noisier at night in Toronto

Toronto is freaking out after PC Optimum points hacked and stolen

Toronto's new benches could look like urban fire pits

Toronto gas station roof lowered because of airplanes

Some people in Toronto don't actually want the discounted TTC student pass

Rental of the week: 508 Delaware Avenue North

Toronto wants to help this guy find his TTC crush

Luxury home sales take a huge dive in Toronto