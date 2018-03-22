Toronto is freaking out after PC Optimum points hacked and stolen

Bad news Toronto: if you're a PC Optimum points member, you should probably go check your account.

Thieves have been hacking into accounts and stealing points since February, shortly after the joint Loblaws-Shoppers Drug Mart loyalty rewards program launched.

Hey @pc_optimum, can someone please get back to me on the 90,000 points that have been stolen from my account? When I called on February 21st I was given the name of who hacked my information, was given a case number, was told that 84 OTHER people had been hacked — Shay Cote (@shancote_) March 21, 2018

News of the country-wide hacking — where hundreds of dollars worth of points were stolen from individual accounts and used at stores in Quebec and Ontario — is spreading across social media this week.

Hey there. Sorry for the delay. We are currently having a high flow of inquiries. You should be contacted within a few days. We appreciate your patience in the meantime. Have a nice day! — PC Optimum (@pc_optimum) March 18, 2018

Hacked members are desperately trying to get a response from PC Optimum, as well as their points back.

So, more than 3 weeks now with our @pc_optimum account being hacked and used in QC stealing $200. PC has done nothing, doesn't seem to care about the hack nor the $$ taken.... @ConsumerSOS Can you help? Called PC's 800 number and they literally asked, "what does hacking mean" — Darrin Suzuki (@DarrinSuzuki) March 15, 2018

The wide-spread hacking is the latest in a string of frustrations for shoppers trying to cash in on the program. Customers have reported a lack of coupons and tailored offers, a glitchy app and missing points.

@pc_optimum I spent 30 minutes trying - unsuccessfully - to redeem my points tonight. Plus you made me miss most of the @Raptors game. Expect a call in the next couple of days. Also. Guard your loins. #WeTheNorth — Heather Dann (@heatherdann) March 22, 2018

Some users have even noticed other people's PC credit cards being linked to their account.

@pc_optimum you guys keep adding other people’s PC mastercards to my PC Optimum account, and your not doing anything about it, asked them to remove them and nothing. Your really not concerned about people’s privacy. #HorribleService #fail #pcoptimum #Loblaws — Mickey (@Mickstof) March 19, 2018

A Loblaws spokeswoman told CBC the company has "strong security measures in place" and also admitted some members faced "unacceptable delays."

The more I read into the #PCoptimum points issues (fraud, missing points, stolen identity, accidental merges) the more alarming I’m realizing it’s becoming. I don’t have a PC financial credit card, but it looks like those who linked theirs are compromised. — T i f f a n y (@always_xo) March 20, 2018

So now the question is, are the points still worth it?