City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
luxury home sales toronto

Luxury home sales take a huge dive in Toronto

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's market for high-end homes continues to struggle as we move into the second quarter of 2018.

A new report from the luxury property broker Sotheby's International Canada shows that houses worth more than $4 million are selling like cold cakes. As in, the opposite of hot cakes. As in, they're not selling very well at all.

January and February marked a 55 per cent year-over-year decline in both the $1-million-plus and $4-million-plus categories locally, according to Sotheby's.

Of course, the beginning of last year was atypically hot.

Sales of luxury homes were booming during the first half of 2017, according to a previous Sotheby's report, but tapered off by a whopping 56 per cent over the second half of the year.

Knowing this, the findings for January and February show more of a stagnation than a dramatic plunge – but a 55 per cent year-over-year drop is still pretty jarring, especially in the typically stable luxury market.

Sotheby's Canada CEO Brad Henderson says not to worry, calling the steep decline a "statistical aberration."

He predicts that sales numbers and prices will rise again in the City of Toronto later this season, based on a slight increase in the average home price he's seen already this year.

The "continuing heat in the condo sector and detached houses" should further buoy the market – and if one thing is for sure, it's that condos are hot as heck right now.

Lead photo by

housemax

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto gas station roof lowered because of airplanes

Some people in Toronto don't actually want the discounted TTC student pass

Rental of the week: 508 Delaware Avenue North

Toronto wants to help this guy find his TTC crush

Luxury home sales take a huge dive in Toronto

Cheap TTC passes approved for students

Hotel X opened its doors in Toronto today

Toronto ranked 16th most livable city in the world