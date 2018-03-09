City
Sold! Lawrence Park fixer upper goes for $250K over asking

It's not often that you see Lawrence Park homes listed at under $1 million, but this aging corner property is a noteworthy exception. Located at 1 Ronan Ave. right alongside Lawrence, the house looks far smaller than it actually is. 

1 ronan avenue torontoThe listing photos reveal a surprisingly spacious interior with large bedrooms and plenty of character in the living and dining rooms. Where the list price starts to make sense is when you get to the kitchen and bathrooms, which are clearly in need of major upgrades. 

1 ronan avenue torontoDespite the need for renovations, I don't see this as a tear down project. There are good bones here and enough space to warrant investing in the current structure, which also has an under-utilized basement space that could potentially add living space to the house.

1 ronan avenue torontoAdd all this up, and it's not really surprising that the house went for considerably over asking. With fixer uppers, it often makes sense to go low on the listing and let buyer interest drive the price up to market value. I don't love the tactic with new homes, but sometimes it works.

1 ronan avenue torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 1 Ronan Ave.
  • Type: Detached house
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Lot size: 35 x 100 feet
  • Hit the market at: $998,000
  • Sold for: $1.25 million
1 ronan avenue torontoWhy it sold for what it did

Location, location, location. Regardless of the condition of the house, this size lot in Lawrence Park is worth over a million. 

1 ronan avenue torontoWas it worth it?

Absolutely. I like most of the rooms in this house. With the right reno project, it could be turned into a very nice home with ample space in a great neighbourhood. What more could you want?

