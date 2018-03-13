City
3 highborn road toronto

House of the week: 3 Highbourne Road

From the outside, this house on Highbourne Road reminds me of a quaint English cottage. But on the inside, the home is a far cry from anything cottage-like. It’s modern, bright and surprisingly spacious.

Located in Forest Hill the four plus bedroom home is listed for $2,795,000. The kitchen, living room, dining room and family room all blend together on the main floor with the open-plan layout.

3 highbourne road torontoThe sunny kitchen with an eat-in area is roomy enough that an entire family could all be milling around and you wouldn’t be on top of each other.

3 highbourne road torontoThe kitchen and the family room also open up onto a huge deck that overlooks the garden. While nothing spectacular the lawn seems big enough for kids to run around on.

3 highbourne road torontoThe adjoining dining room on the main floor does seem a bit cramped, which might explain why the owners decided to convert one of the garages into an outdoor dining room.

3 highbourne road torontoWhile impractical if you wanted to park two cars inside the garage I can’t help but love the fairytale vibe it’s giving off. I can just imagine hosting a small wedding or a garden tea party in the backyard during the warmer months.

3 highbourne road torontoUpstairs there are three bedrooms, a bathroom and a master bedroom with an en-suite. The master bedroom is delightful with a huge bay window, fireplace and a walk-in closet that looks like it could house an expansive wardrobe.

3 highbourne road torontoI’m drooling over en-suite bathroom. I love how they kept the antique vanity and clawfoot bathtub.

3 highbourne road toronto

Thank heavens there’s a new shower though, no one wants old school water pressure. There’s also a bidet if you’re into that sort of thing.

3 highbourne road toronto

Downstairs the finished walk-out basement has enough room for a guest bedroom, bathroom, mudroom, laundry room and storage area.

3 highbourne road torontoThere’s also a huge playroom that could easily be turned into a recreation room when the kids get older.

3 highbourne road toronto

Specs
  • Address: 3 Highbourne Rd.
  • Price: $2,795,000
  • Lot Size: 37.5 x 116 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 4
  • Walk Score: 71
  • Transit Score: 86
  • Listing agent: Donna Thompson
  • Listing ID: C4054953
3 highbourne road torontoGood For

A family who loves to entertain and is likely going to end up hosting some epic garden tea parties for their daughters in the summer. 

3 highbourne road toronto

Move On If

You want to park both your cars in the garage. With one of the garages being converted into an outdoor dining space you’re going to have to leave one on the driveway, which means brushing off snow every single winter.

3 highbourne road toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week.

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

