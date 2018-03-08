Condo of the week: 1159 Dundas Street East

The thing that's so great about true hard lofts is the ingenuity with which units that were never designed as homes can be turned into wonderfully intriguing living spaces. Such is the case with this condo at 1159 Dundas St. East.

Long ago, this was the home of p|m Gallery before it moved to the west side of the the city. Given the dramatic nature of the space — and in particular the soaring ceilings — it's easy to imagine it as a gallery, but now it looks perfectly adapted as a unique residential space.

The floor plan is anything but conventional here, but it all works so well. This is a unit that's witnessed quite a bit of TLC over the years, and the new buyer will inherit a space that's become more and more livable. Sure, there are stairs to climb, but it's worth it for the novel sight lines.

Beyond the visual interest, hard lofts are often good for something else too: ample space. This one features two bedrooms, an office area, dining, and living room spread across 1,750 square feet. It's not wide open as some warehouse spaces are, but it's anything but cramped.

Thanks to the garage door that separates the living and eating areas, this one would be a natural fit as a live-work space, a setup that's only improved by the direct outdoor access (perfect for hosting meetings).

Specs

Good For

Someone who hates cookie cutter condos. The bedrooms might not be huge, but you'd be hard pressed to find more interesting living space in the city.

Move On If

You have young children. The positioning of the bedrooms isn't ideal for the little ones. In general, this is an adult-oriented space.