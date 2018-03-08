City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1159 Dundas Street East

Condo of the week: 1159 Dundas Street East

City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The thing that's so great about true hard lofts is the ingenuity with which units that were never designed as homes can be turned into wonderfully intriguing living spaces. Such is the case with this condo at 1159 Dundas St. East.

1159 Dundas Street EastLong ago, this was the home of p|m Gallery before it moved to the west side of the the city. Given the dramatic nature of the space — and in particular the soaring ceilings — it's easy to imagine it as a gallery, but now it looks perfectly adapted as a unique residential space. 

1159 Dundas Street EastThe floor plan is anything but conventional here, but it all works so well. This is a unit that's witnessed quite a bit of TLC over the years, and the new buyer will inherit a space that's become more and more livable. Sure, there are stairs to climb, but it's worth it for the novel sight lines.

1159 Dundas Street EastBeyond the visual interest, hard lofts are often good for something else too: ample space. This one features two bedrooms, an office area, dining, and living room spread across 1,750 square feet. It's not wide open as some warehouse spaces are, but it's anything but cramped. 

1159 Dundas Street EastThanks to the garage door that separates the living and eating areas, this one would be a natural fit as a live-work space, a setup that's only improved by the direct outdoor access (perfect for hosting meetings). 

1159 Dundas Street East
Specs
  • Address: #149 - 1159 Dundas St. E
  • Price: $1,199,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 
  • Transit Score: 
  • Maintenance Fees: $467.25
  • Listing agent: Kate Young, Keller Williams
  • Buyer's agent: Matt Casselman, Re/Max Hallmark 
  • Listing ID: W3881127
1159 Dundas Street EastGood For

Someone who hates cookie cutter condos. The bedrooms might not be huge, but you'd be hard pressed to find more interesting living space in the city.

1529 Dundas Street EastMove On If

You have young children. The positioning of the bedrooms isn't ideal for the little ones. In general, this is an adult-oriented space.

1159 Dundas Street East1159 Dundas Street East

1159 Dundas Street East1159 Dundas Street East1159 Dundas Street East

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Photos by

Property Spaces

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

New Toronto home prices just declined for first time since 2014

Toronto's skyline was just lit up for International Women's Day

Condo of the week: 1159 Dundas Street East

Mayor calls out Toronto police for missteps in Bruce McArthur case

Sprawling new condo development planned near the Rogers Centre

Toronto neighbourhood is about to do something special

St. Patricks Day parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2018

Toronto's first Kimpton hotel is opening this summer