Sold! Rosedale reno goes for nearly $4 million

Here's an interesting recent Toronto real estate sale. This nice-looking detached house on Douglas Drive in Rosedale was just snapped up for $3.78 million, a number which underscores the ever forward push home prices and the importance of good staging.

In late 2015, this same residence was on the market for $3,488,000. After sitting around for a while, the price was actually increased to $3,588,000 before it ultimately sold at $3.37 million in August 2016.

Come this January, it was back on the market at $3,888,000. This time it sold rather quickly for just a bit below asking, and a significant chunk above its last sale price. Not much about the house changed in the interval between, but the staging this time around was definitely better.

This is a very nice looking house, which now even comes with a recording studio in the back garage for musical hobbyists. Who knows if that survived the arrival of the new owner, but it does suggest that this heated secondary space could have plenty of uses.

As pointed out on the Mash, neat freaks will probably develop OCD trying to keep finger print marks off all the stainless steel in the kitchen, but it's hard to argue that it doesn't look slick when it's freshly polished.

The Essentials

Why it sold for what it did?

This is a big, recently renovated house in the heart of Rosedale. It appreciated in value by roughly $400K since its last sale in August 2016. That should leave some left to spare after the staging costs.

Was it worth it?

The price increase over the last sale roughly reflects market trends, so the easy answer is yes. Now all that's left is to get into the recording studio to jam.