City
Derek Flack
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
12 sullivan street toronto

Sold! Renovated semi goes for $1.8 million in Toronto

City
Derek Flack
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Never judge a book by its cover, and never judge a house by its facade. This narrow semi/row-style house on Sullivan St. near Grange Park doesn't look like much to walk by, but recent renovations have turned it into a modern gem, which just sold for nearly $2 million. 

12 sullivan street torontoAn all-glass extension at the back does wonders to inject the ground floor with natural light, while an open concept layout ensures that the narrow footprint never actually feels confined. 

12 sullivan street torontoToo look at it from the street, you wouldn't imagine that it features such a large master with a walk-in closet. The rest of the bedrooms are less impressive, but they're more than adequate for a family who wants to live downtown. 

12 sullivan street torontoAs is often the case, the basement is a major addition here. With the dining room at the front of the house and a living room off the kitchen, the main TV-watching area is pushed downstairs. But given how nicely finished it is, the design just works. 

12 sullivan street torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 12 Sullivan St.
  • Type: Semi-detached
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Lot size: 19 x 140 feet
  • Hit the market at: $1,795,000
  • Sold for: $1.8 million
12 sullivan street torontoWhy it sold for what it did

There aren't really deals in the Toronto housing market, but snagging this house at the asking price strikes me as a great purchase. I'm not the only one who thinks it could have gone for above asking given the interior and location. 

12 sullivan street torontoWas it worth it?

I've already given away my answer. I like this house. I think the renovation effort was superb and that $1.8 was a good price to pick it up for. If only my savings weren't so thin...

12 sullivan street toronto12 sullivan street toronto12 sullivan street toronto12 sullivan street toronto12 sullivan street toronto12 sullivan street toronto

Lead photo by

Sotheby's Realty

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Sold! Renovated semi goes for $1.8 million in Toronto

Sprawling new LCBO headquarters to transform Toronto waterfront

Residents of a Toronto apartment building are refusing to pay their rent

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in January

Toronto isn't liking the new PC Optimum program

Condo of the week: 125 Peter Street

WestJet's new discount airline launches with ridiculously low fares

Lyft offering $3.25 rides during TTC subway closures