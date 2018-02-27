City
53 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

House of the week: 53 Palmerston Avenue

Here's a treat for lovers of historical property makeovers in Toronto. This previously rundown row house at the south end of Palmerston Ave. is now on the market for $3 million after getting a top to bottom reno.

53 palmerston avenue torontoWhile it could easily be mistaken for a former storefront space, the large paned window at the front of the home actually gestures directly to its use when it was built in the 1860s. Can you guess what that was?

53 palmerston avenue torontoAccording to Urbaneer, "when this property was a coach house, there was a driveway straight through it, running right where the kitchen and living room are now. The two banks of windows frame what was once the drive's openings, and later were sealed off to become a garage..."

53 palmerston avenue torontoNow, I find that fascinating, but this little bit of history does come with a price: the main floor is split into two levels. This creates plenty of visual novelty, but it's not the most practical in terms of a dining and/or breakfast area.

53 palmerston avenue torontoI wouldn't, for instance, want to be sitting in one of those dining chairs that backs away toward the ledge after a few glasses of wine. So that is a design challenge, to be sure. 

53 palmerston avenue torontoUpstairs, things are more wide open — literally. The master-en suite combo feels entirely spacious thanks to the integration of the two spaces, which looks great (though might irk someone who really wants privacy when they use the loo).

53 palmerston avenue torontoThe exposed brick in the the other two bedrooms adds a nice dose of character to these spaces in keeping with the home's historical roots. While the backyard isn't huge, the detached modern garage could double as a work and parking area.

53 palmerston avenue torontoSpecs
  • Address: 53 Palmerston Ave.
  • Price: $2,999,888 
  • Lot Size: 18.17 x 135 feet
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 3
  • Walk Score: 92
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Listing agent: Dadmehr Shirazi Rad
  • Listing ID: C4041409
53 palmerston avenue torontoGood For

Someone who's captivated by the history of the property and believes he or she can work around the challenges posed by the split-level main floor.

53 palmerston avenue torontoMove On If

You want an eat-in kitchen. This one certainly looks great, but where are you going to devour your bowl of cereal in the morning? 

Photos by

PSR Brokerage

Join the conversation

