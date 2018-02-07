Wild police chase near Toronto caught on video

Dramatic infrared footage of a high-speed car chase was just released by the police today and the internet is loving it. The video, taken from a helicopter, shows a Chevrolet Camaro being pursued by police before the occupant stops and darts into a nearby forest.

The drama reportedly started around 2:30 a.m. on January 27 when an Oshawa woman called the cops to report a man tailgating and attempting to ram her car. When the man's car was located by police, he saw them coming, and floored it.

After the car reached speeds up 230 km per hour on the 401, it was eventually derailed by a tire deflation trap set by local police. The chase lasted more than 154 km.

In the video captured by a night vision camera we can watch as the driver flees his vehicle and runs into the surrounding woods. We see him throw something to the ground and wander off into the trees. Police later caught the man and arrested him.

Incredible what technology enables. Great job durham police. — JJJewls (@TrueJewls97) February 7, 2018

A 47-year-old Oshawa man is now charged with possession of MDMA, cocaine, and heroin - all with the purpose of trafficking.

The Durham Region Police were pretty excited to release this video chase; believing it to be the longest helicopter pursuit in Ontario history.