Airbnb launches premium rental service in Toronto

AirBnb just turned 10 years old, and has rolled out a string of new features to mark the occasion. It's all part of what the tech company unabashedly calls a "roadmap" to achieve 1 billion guests annually by 2028.

One of these new features is Airbnb Plus – a curated collection of 2,000 properties in 13 cities across the globe, including Toronto.

Homes in this new listing tier have all been "personally verified for quality and comfort," according to the accommodations platform.

"Airbnb Plus is intended for guests looking for beautiful homes, exceptional hosts and added peace of mind," reads a release issued today.

"Airbnb Plus homes have been inspected and verified in person against a 100+point checklist covering cleanliness, comfort and design."

You can see the homes that made the cut in Toronto right here. As of press time, there are 83. Not all of them are wildly expensive, but they unanimously have stellar visitor reviews and amenities.

Another even more baller tier is set to launch this spring according to Airbnb, which winked to its semi-recent acquisition of Luxury Retreats in the press release.

Called Beyond by Airbnb, the new super-luxury tier is promised to offer custom designed "trips of a lifetime, including the world's finest homes, custom experiences and world-class hospitality."

If the service's preview video is any indication, this means private rainforest villas and castles with butlers and heli-skiing. No word yet if Toronto will be involved in this aspirational dream vacay package situation.