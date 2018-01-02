This is what New Year's looked like in Toronto

Freezing cold weather made New Year's Eve a bit quieter than usual in Toronto, as many potential partiers opted to stay the heck inside. I mean, its hard to have a good time when your face feels like its covered in fire.

Many outdoor celebrations scheduled for Dec. 31 were either cancelled or shortened on account of the weather. Still, plenty of hardcore Canadians decided to brave the arctic winds for a shorter-than-usual ceremony at Nathan Philips Square.

The city was still plenty raucous indoors, however. People who made the journey out to any one of Toronto's NYE mega parties were rewarded with tons of beautiful Instagram snaps.

Dwayne Gretzky's Infinity Ball had the Enercare Centre packed with dancing bodies and dope art installations.

As did the ROM...

Rebel...

And The Fairmont Royal York.

The Toronto Polar Bear Club cancelled its annual polar bear dip this year over safety concerns related to the weather, but that didn't stop some eager ice lovers from participating in the challenge alone.

Later on New Year's Day, a gorgeous super wolf moon rose over the city.

A beautiful end to the first day of 2018, indeed.