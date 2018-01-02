City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
New Years Toronto

This is what New Year's looked like in Toronto

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Freezing cold weather made New Year's Eve a bit quieter than usual in Toronto, as many potential partiers opted to stay the heck inside. I mean, its hard to have a good time when your face feels like its covered in fire.

A post shared by jillian sims (@jilliansims) on

Many outdoor celebrations scheduled for Dec. 31 were either cancelled or shortened on account of the weather. Still, plenty of hardcore Canadians decided to brave the arctic winds for a shorter-than-usual ceremony at Nathan Philips Square.

A post shared by Oisín Bowles (@oisinbowles) on

The city was still plenty raucous indoors, however. People who made the journey out to any one of Toronto's NYE mega parties were rewarded with tons of beautiful Instagram snaps.

A post shared by Will Peckham (@willipeckz) on

Dwayne Gretzky's Infinity Ball had the Enercare Centre packed with dancing bodies and dope art installations.

A post shared by nicole (@nicoleroannef) on

As did the ROM...

A post shared by Jordo Arnott (@jordo.arnott) on

Rebel...

A post shared by Oksana (@oksanastep) on

And The Fairmont Royal York.

The Toronto Polar Bear Club cancelled its annual polar bear dip this year over safety concerns related to the weather, but that didn't stop some eager ice lovers from participating in the challenge alone.

A post shared by melboultbee (@melboultbee) on

Later on New Year's Day, a gorgeous super wolf moon rose over the city.

A beautiful end to the first day of 2018, indeed.

Lead photo by

Vincent Yi Zhang

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

House of the week: 215 Dunvegan Road

Extreme cold has turned Niagara Falls into an icy winter wonderland

9 notable Toronto businesses that closed in December

Yorkdale wants to open during holidays but the city won't let it

What TTC subway cars looked like back in the day

This is what New Year's looked like in Toronto

This is all that's left of Honest Ed's

Minimum wage is now up to $14 in Toronto