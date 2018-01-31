You can spend the night at this urban cottage in Toronto

Toronto is brimming with Airbnb options in downtown condo towers, but the pickings are considerably slimmer if your primary criteria is unique places to stay. Condos are great for business trips, but those looking for a sense of the city's character must look elsewhere.

One of my longstanding favourite listings in the city can be found down a laneway in the Annex on Croft St. Described by its owner as an urban cottage, that's exactly what it is, complete with wood beams and a small wood-burning stove.

It's just a short walk from Bathurst Subway Station, but the interior is reminiscent of a cozy cabin in the woods. For yoga fanatics, there's even a studio in the house where the owner conducts classes.

The room itself is referred to as the "skylight loft" and has decent separation from the rest of the house, but as a shared space, the interaction with the home owner varies (as the listing freely admits). This probably isn't a good place for super shy types.

Specs

Address: 94 Croft St.

Rental type: Room

Max number of guests: 4

Neighbourhood: Annex

Cost: $68 per night

Parking: Not included

Pet friendly? No

What's the best feature of the space?

It's oozing with rustic charm, from the fireplace to all the wood and skylights. The dedicated yoga area is a bonus.

What's something people might not like?

The shared bathroom won't appeal to those who crave privacy. Anyone looking for an upscale short term rental will want to move on.