Toronto is looking for volunteers to cuddle with cats and rabbits

The City of Toronto is currently recruiting volunteers for something that like, 80 per cent of the people I know would probably pay to do: Cuddle with bunnies and kitties.

Now before you go storming the animal shelters, know that this isn't a new program. Toronto Animal Services volunteers have been playing and cuddling with cats and rabbits for years in an effort to help the animals with socialization.

"This is a rewarding experience for the volunteer," reads the city's website, "but also crucial to the physical and mental well-being of the animals in our care, and helps them get adopted."

A page for this particular volunteer opportunity was posted on Twitter over the weekend, however, which has many people in the city jazzed about cuddling cats today.

"Touch all the toe beans!" wrote someone on Reddit today, referring to the bean-like appearance of tiny, tender kittycat paws.

"I'll volunteer and end up with 8 new cats," wrote someone else, to which another Redditor replied "That's probably part of the plan." Touché.

Next time someone tries to tell you that Toronto is an emotionally cold city, remind them that the city is looking for official "Rabbit/Cat Cuddling Volunteers" https://t.co/9rXFPf4ABB — Megan Jones (@MegjonesA) January 5, 2018

Volunteers are welcome to apply for a cat and rabbit cuddling role online or at any of the city's animal shelters, though a TAS rep said by email that "there are a lot of applications to go through" right now.

Should any spots open up, potential volunteers will need to attend an orientation, review the TAS Volunteer manual, commit to a consistent, weekly time period (like every Wednesday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.)

Worth it. So worth it.