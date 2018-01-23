Someone vandalized the H&M store at Yonge and Dundas

The H&M flagship store at Yonge & Dundas appears to have been vandalized last night by someone with a can of black spraypaint (and maybe a grudge against really bright lights?).

What looks like the word "torture" was first spotted in giant, dripping letters on Tuesday morning across the illuminated side wall of the retailer's Eaton Centre location.

A post shared by Solomon Kent Paul (@thekentpaul) on Jan 23, 2018 at 6:50am PST

"Is this related to the backlash over the 'monkey' ad last week?" wrote one person passing by on Twitter.

"H&M on Yonge/Dundas," wrote someone else at around 7 a.m. this morning with a photo of the scene. "The constant high intensity light is indeed torture."

A post shared by Kevin Tsai (@kevinhctsai) on Jan 23, 2018 at 7:21am PST

Regardless of who tagged H&M's wall and why, it was pretty dang gutsy move – and not in a good way. There are security cameras all over that intersection, which means police will probably figure out whodunnit sooner or later.

Crews were seen outside the Eaton Centre late Monday morning removing the tag, bit by bit.