City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
handm vandalized toronto

Someone vandalized the H&M store at Yonge and Dundas

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The H&M flagship store at Yonge & Dundas appears to have been vandalized last night by someone with a can of black spraypaint (and maybe a grudge against really bright lights?).

What looks like the word "torture" was first spotted in giant, dripping letters on Tuesday morning across the illuminated side wall of the retailer's Eaton Centre location.

"Is this related to the backlash over the 'monkey' ad last week?" wrote one person passing by on Twitter.

"H&M on Yonge/Dundas," wrote someone else at around 7 a.m. this morning with a photo of the scene. "The constant high intensity light is indeed torture."

A post shared by Kevin Tsai (@kevinhctsai) on

Regardless of who tagged H&M's wall and why, it was pretty dang gutsy move – and not in a good way. There are security cameras all over that intersection, which means police will probably figure out whodunnit sooner or later.

Crews were seen outside the Eaton Centre late Monday morning removing the tag, bit by bit.

Lead photo by

@this_is_farah

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is what the TTC's future transit map looks like

New skating trail under the Gardiner is having trouble staying open

Someone vandalized the H&M store at Yonge and Dundas

Canada ranked second best country in the world

House of the week: 9 Drumsnab Road

Thick winter fog turns Toronto into an eerie urban landscape

Toronto ranked one of the least affordable cities in the world

King Street restaurants launch new anti-transit pilot campaign