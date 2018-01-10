Rental of the week: 110 Marine Parade Drive

One of Toronto's most populated condo neighbourhoods is Humber Bay Shores, which means that apartment seekers will often see units available around here for rent. While you can still rent a sub $2,000 suite here, if you want more than a one bedroom, it's going to cost you.

This unit in the Riva Del Lago Condos on Marine Parade Drive shows off what an upscale space looks like in the area. For one, it's enormous. In addition to an ample open concept kitchen/living area, both bedrooms have en suites, and there's even a powder room.

That's a lot of washrooms for the average renter, so I'd expect anyone interested in this spot has ideas to entertain and show off the incredible view the unit enjoys. I mean, that's kinda the best part of the whole place.

The rent is a bit of a grey zone, though. While most people who could afford it will have condos/houses of their own, it's also not a downright luxury suite, so there's a high roller element it won't attract. It'll likely go to a someone who's working in Toronto for an extended period but not permanently.

Specs

Address: 702 - 110 Marine Parade Dr.

Apartment type: Condo

Rent: $4,400

Furnished? No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: Yes

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Balcony

Pet friendly? Unspecified

Good For

Someone who needs lots of space and is willing, at least for 12 months, to fork over a fair amount of cash to live in a suite with a beautiful view.

Move On If

You expect easy subway access for condo rental above $4K. Humber Bay Shores has much to recommend, but transit accessibility isn't one of them.