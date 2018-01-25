One of the Distillery's original tenants is leaving

Pikto, one of the Distillery District's oldest art haunts, has announced that it will soon be leaving its location at 55 Mill Street for bigger digs in North York.

The small exhibition space and premium photo lab announced this week that it will be leaving the popular tourist area on Feb. 8, 2018. It had previously moved within the Distillery, but the upcoming relocation marks a major shift for the company.

"We are very excited to announce that Pikto will be investing in a new state-of-the-art facility nearly four times the size of our current home," reads a message on the company's website.

"The new facility will allow us to provide faster service and offer additional products to more people than ever before, throughout Canada and the US."

Pikto's new location at 382 Canarctic Dr., near Keele and Steeles, will officially open for business on Feb. 9, 218. The company's website will remain open 24/7 throughout the transition.

While this clearly means good things for Pikto, business wise, some local customers are sad to be losing their photo processing centre of choice.

"So disappointed about the loss of in-store pickup," wrote one commenter on Instagram. "I beg you to reconsider this!"

"Saw the news via email. That’s going to disappoint so many in the downtown core," wrote another, "but it won’t really affect those of us (probably the majority?) who do everything via the website now. Good luck with the move!"