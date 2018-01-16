Live eels found slithering in bathroom at Toronto mall

Today in (more) weird local animal news, two eels were found writhing on the floor of a bathroom at Scarborough Town Centre Monday afternoon.

Nobody knows how the pair of live eels made their way into the mall – or the mall's bathroom for that matter. The woman who caught them on camera says she "came out of the bathroom stall" to find the eels wriggling on the floor in front of her.

American eels can be found in Lake Ontario, so it's almost certain that these eels swam up a pipe, popped out of a toilet and bit the first thing they saw.

Just kidding.

It's more likely that the creatures came from a nearby pet store, as mall officials say that another customer had found them in a bag earlier on Monday.

Scarborough Town Centre Marketing Director Jai Lee told CP24 on Tuesday that the eels were captured yesterday afternoon and taken to a pet shop on Kennedy Road, where they remain unharmed and presumably without a lust for human flesh.