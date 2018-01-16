City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC fire delay

Hydro vault fire cripples downtown TTC subway service

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A hydro vault fire has shut down one of Toronto's most-travelled subway routes for more than two hours now – and it won't be up and running for some time yet.

TTC officials announced shortly after noon on Tuesday that service had been suspended on Line 1 from Spadina to Union Station for a fire investigation at Queen's Park.

Trains started turning back at both Union and Spadina stations at that point due to what the TTC described as a "hydro vault fire" at University and College.

Even mid-day, when ridership on the subway is typically much lower than what we see during mornings, afternoons and evenings, passengers are lighting up Twitter with complaints about delays.

It's been a rough day overall for the TTC, and largely through no fault of its own. 

Service was suspended both ways at Warden Station earlier this morning due to a trespasser at track level, followed by a fire investigation at Jane Station, a medical emergency on a train near Summerhill Station and now the 512 St. Clair streetcar is turning back at St Clair West Station because of a collision.

Subway service between Spadina and Union will be suspended "until at least 4 p.m.," according to City Councillor Michael Thompson

"Be sure to plan an alternate route," he suggests – especially heading into the afternoon rush hour, which could very well see a crush of commuters stopped up by a still suspended line. 

In the meantime, TTC customers can hop aboard shuttle busses, hail cabs, call their moms, cry on Twitter, or walk a few blocks over to access stations on the adjacent Yonge Line.

Update: TTC officials announced just before 4 p.m. that the delay at Queens Park had been cleared and that subway service has now resumed on Line 1.

Lead photo by

Lauren O'Neil

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

House of the week: 98 Valecrest Drive

The confident beauty of Toronto streets in the 1980s

Toronto's rental market now the most expensive in Canada

Hydro vault fire cripples downtown TTC subway service

Toronto just nixed plans for condos at Rail Deck Park site

Live eels found slithering in bathroom at Toronto mall

Overcrowding relief kits to be given out on the TTC

Police horse takes off alone in downtown Toronto