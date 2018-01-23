City
9 drumsnab road toronto

House of the week: 9 Drumsnab Road

Tucked away near the ravine wall that leads to the Don River, Drumsnab Road is one of Toronto's nicest and oldest streets. Many contend that the house after which the street is named is the oldest continually occupied residence in the city, dating back to 1834.

9 drumsnab road torontoJust a few doors down, 9 Drumsnab Rd. has just hit the market for nearly $6 million. It's nowhere as old as the namesake estate, but it still has that old world feel characteristic of the street. 

9 drumsnab road torontoDesigned in the Georgian style, as is the case with a few others on the street, the house is understated from the street, but marked by huge, light-filled rooms and multiple bedrooms that would serve as a master suites in a smaller home. 

9 drumsnab road torontoThe interior has been renovated, which delivered a contemporary kitchen with top of the line appliances. The cooking space isn't huge, but it opens into a second dining area and family room that give the overall area an airy feel. 

9 drumsnab road torontoIn addition to the large bedrooms, it's also worth noting that the attic office is beautiful, complete with wood beams and a high ceiling. Meanwhile, the basement offers a sauna and wine cellar as luxury features in keeping with the listing price. 

9 drumsnab road torontoIt's a bit of a shame that the most recent photos of the property are from the winter, as the backyard is really a treasure. A stone terrace leads out to an elegantly designed pool that looks like a little oasis despite the proximity of the house to Bloor St. and downtown Toronto.

9 drumsnab road torontoSpecs
  • Address: 9 Drumsnab Rd.
  • Price: $5,798,000
  • Lot Size: 54.83 x 160.25 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 6
  • Walk Score: 69
  • Transit Score: 97
  • Listing agent: Kelly Lee Fulton
  • Listing ID: C4022815
9 drumsnab road torontoGood For

Someone who's always wanted a stately old mansion on one of Toronto's most exclusive streets. Drumsnab Rd. oozes with status and historical character.

9 drumsnab road torontoMove On If

This is not a house for anyone who's a fan of modern or contemporary architecture. At this price, you wouldn't have to travel too far to find a contemporary home of equal luxury. 

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Photos by

9 Drumsnab Rd.

