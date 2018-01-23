House of the week: 9 Drumsnab Road

Tucked away near the ravine wall that leads to the Don River, Drumsnab Road is one of Toronto's nicest and oldest streets. Many contend that the house after which the street is named is the oldest continually occupied residence in the city, dating back to 1834.

Just a few doors down, 9 Drumsnab Rd. has just hit the market for nearly $6 million. It's nowhere as old as the namesake estate, but it still has that old world feel characteristic of the street.

Designed in the Georgian style, as is the case with a few others on the street, the house is understated from the street, but marked by huge, light-filled rooms and multiple bedrooms that would serve as a master suites in a smaller home.

The interior has been renovated, which delivered a contemporary kitchen with top of the line appliances. The cooking space isn't huge, but it opens into a second dining area and family room that give the overall area an airy feel.

In addition to the large bedrooms, it's also worth noting that the attic office is beautiful, complete with wood beams and a high ceiling. Meanwhile, the basement offers a sauna and wine cellar as luxury features in keeping with the listing price.

It's a bit of a shame that the most recent photos of the property are from the winter, as the backyard is really a treasure. A stone terrace leads out to an elegantly designed pool that looks like a little oasis despite the proximity of the house to Bloor St. and downtown Toronto.

Specs

Address: 9 Drumsnab Rd.

Price: $5,798,000

Lot Size: 54.83 x 160.25 feet

Bedrooms: 5 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 6

Walk Score: 69

Transit Score: 97

Listing agent: Kelly Lee Fulton

Listing ID: C4022815

Good For

Someone who's always wanted a stately old mansion on one of Toronto's most exclusive streets. Drumsnab Rd. oozes with status and historical character.

Move On If

This is not a house for anyone who's a fan of modern or contemporary architecture. At this price, you wouldn't have to travel too far to find a contemporary home of equal luxury.