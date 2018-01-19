Door to door sales are about to be banned in Toronto

In just over two months, it will be illegal for anyone to knock on your door and pressure you into buying a new HVAC system or whatever.

Legislation passed by the provincial government last year will effectively ban door-to-door sales across Ontario starting on March 1, 2018.

Only certain types of products are covered by the ban, however – most of them related to home services; things like water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners and water filters.

The rules are meant to protect vulnerable people from falling victim to "unclear contracts" and "misrepresentations by salespeople."

Salespeople can still go door-to-door, hawking prohibited items, but Bill 193 forbids them from making a sale - unless they're invited into a person's home first. Like a vampire.

The rules don't apply to marketing or advertising activities either, so don't call the cops on kids who sell chocolate-covered almonds to raise money for their school's choir. Or Girl Guides. Their cookies are great and they, too, are safe from Ontario's new legislation.

Eligible individuals who are caught violating the rules will be charged up to $500 for the first offence, $1,000 after a second offence, and $2,000 after a third.

Corporations will be charged up to $25,000 for the same.