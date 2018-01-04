Condo of the week: 377 Madison Avenue

This recently listed condo at the top of Madison Ave. will appeal to anyone who likes bright and airy spaces. A corner unit, it spans almost 2,000 square feet surrounded by two large balconies with multiple access points from within.

While the outdoor space — complete with views of Casa Loma and a very useful gas line for a barbecue — is certainly a highlight, the interior is quite striking for its simple elegance. Nothing here screams opulence, but there's a quiet classiness that's entirely compelling.

If there was a contemporary space made to let mid-century Modern furniture shine, this would be it. In general, all the open space really opens up the possibilities when it comes to decorating the unit.

As far as practical matters go, it's listed as a 2 + 1, though it looks like the office/lounge area could easily be turned into a full bedroom if need be. I like it as a television room should the two bedroom set-up suffice.

Meanwhile, the three bathrooms on offer underscore that this condo could very easily accommodate a modest-sized family. It's anything but cheap, of course — but when you look at what Annex area houses are going for, this package might be quite enticing.

Specs

Address: #604 - 377 Madison Ave.

Price: $1,999,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 92

Transit Score: 87

Maintenance Fees: $1,198

Listing agent: Jamie Sarner

Listing ID: C4014151

Good For

A family with a need for plenty of space but who don't desire a detached home. This is a fine looking condo with solid amenities that show off just how nice these residences can be.

Move On If

You prefer cozier spaces. The open concept design will appeal to fans of contemporary design, but not everyone will be taken by the layout.