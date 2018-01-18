Condo of the week: 155 St. Clair Avenue West

The Avenue is one of the more exclusive condos in Toronto, as the price tag for this 1 + 1 bedroom unit will tell you. Listed at over $2 million, the idea here is that the address is worth a hefty amount itself.

That's not to say this isn't a luxurious condo. From high ceilings to marble floors and countertops, the finishes are top of the line. I particularly like the large kitchen and breakfast bar, the latter of which look like the perfect spot to have a drink while someone else cooks.

As it's staged here, the den is set up as a TV/entertainment room, but it would also work as an office space or even a bedroom if it was needed. The usable square footage here is bigger than you might think if you didn't take a closer look.

Part of the reason for this is that the master bedroom is legitimately huge. For me, this is the nicest room in the suite thanks to the walkout south-facing balcony and the adjoining en suite (also huge).

While the condo is on the third floor, the mature trees in the area offer a nice backdrop in place of a sprawling view. If only the outdoor space was a bit deeper, it'd be a nice spot to dine in the summer.

Specs

Address: #305 155 St. Clair Ave. West

Price: $2,085,000

Bedrooms: 1 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 89

Transit Score: 88

Maintenance Fees: $1,737.20

Listing agent: Janice Fox

Listing ID: C4017171

Good For

Given its conservative but elegant design, this is the type of condo that's going to appeal to an older and well established crowd. It has empty nesters written all over it.

Move On If

You'd prefer something with historical character. This building is luxurious, but it's also a bit boring.