Derek Flack
Posted 10 hours ago
avenue condo toronto

Condo of the week: 155 St. Clair Avenue West

Derek Flack
Posted 10 hours ago
The Avenue is one of the more exclusive condos in Toronto, as the price tag for this 1 + 1 bedroom unit will tell you. Listed at over $2 million, the idea here is that the address is worth a hefty amount itself.

avenue condo torontoThat's not to say this isn't a luxurious condo. From high ceilings to marble floors and countertops, the finishes are top of the line. I particularly like the large kitchen and breakfast bar, the latter of which look like the perfect spot to have a drink while someone else cooks.

avenue condo torontoAs it's staged here, the den is set up as a TV/entertainment room, but it would also work as an office space or even a bedroom if it was needed. The usable square footage here is bigger than you might think if you didn't take a closer look. 

avenue condo torontoPart of the reason for this is that the master bedroom is legitimately huge. For me, this is the nicest room in the suite thanks to the walkout south-facing balcony and the adjoining en suite (also huge). 

avenue condo torontoWhile the condo is on the third floor, the mature trees in the area offer a nice backdrop in place of a sprawling view. If only the outdoor space was a bit deeper, it'd be a nice spot to dine in the summer.

avenue condo torontoSpecs
  • Address: #305 155 St. Clair Ave. West
  • Price: $2,085,000
  • Bedrooms: 1 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 89
  • Transit Score: 88
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,737.20
  • Listing agent: Janice Fox
  • Listing ID: C4017171
avenue condo torontoGood For

Given its conservative but elegant design, this is the type of condo that's going to appeal to an older and well established crowd. It has empty nesters written all over it.

avenue condo torontoMove On If

You'd prefer something with historical character. This building is luxurious, but it's also a bit boring. 

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week.

Photos by

Jordan Prussky for the Print Market

