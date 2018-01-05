Sold! Architect's dream home goes for $7 million in Toronto

Semi-detached properties in Toronto are rarely characterized as dream homes, but 168 Davenport Rd. is surely an exception.

Listed as the Toronto residence of star architect Dee Dee Taylor Eustace and her firm Taylor Hannah Architect, it looks like it's been transported from Manhattan with its multi-level design and sprawling rooftop terrace.

The outside doesn't feature any red brick — in its place is smooth limestone — but the very idea of putting such an immaculately outfitted, vertically oriented home on a busy street recalls the brownstones of New York.

There are too many highlights to name, but a few that stick out to me are the enormous windows, the Prada-inspired en suite/closet combination, and the panoramic rooftop views that span from Casa Loma all the way downtown.

The fact that there's enough office space for an architecture studio on the lower level is just an incredible bonus given everything else on offer.

The Essentials

Why it sold for what it did

This is a beautiful space designed by an established architect with plenty of name recognition. The exact location on Davenport might not appeal to everyone, but the person who ultimately did close this deal was surely looking for a unique property.

Was it worth it?

The house sold for almost $1 million under asking but I wouldn't read a ton into that given the amount we're talking about. The closing price is nothing to scoff at considering that this is a three bedroom semi right on a main street.