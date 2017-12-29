Uber competitor giving away 5,000 free rides on NYE in Toronto

If you pay a single cent to get anywhere in Toronto on New Year's Eve, you're doing it wrong.

Local ridesharing startup InstaRyde is giving away 5,000 free rides between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in an effort to keep people safe on one of the year's biggest party nights (and presumably win over some business from Uber and Lyft).

Starting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, InstaRyde says it will take a maximum of 4 riders per vehicle anywhere in the downtown core (from Bloor Street to the Gardiner Expressway, and River Street to Dufferin Street).

Customers must use the "Ryde" category, according to the company, and will initially be charged the full amount of their trip. Then, they will be reimbursed.

The promotion lasts until New Year's Day at 8 a.m.

"We are giving Torontonian’s these gifts for the holidays because we love our city," said InstaRyde co-founder Karim Sumar in a press release.

"We are committed to giving both our drivers and our riders the best service and keeping everyone safe this holiday season. Remember don’t drink and drive, InstaRyde."

Don't live in the downtown core? No worries. GO Transit and UP Express vehicles are also 100 per cent free on New Year's Eve this year between 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 1.

During those same hours, the entire TTC will also be free to ride, just like it has been for the past five years on New Year's Eve.