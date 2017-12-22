A lot more snow is on the way for Toronto

If you looked out the window this morning and a despaired at all the snow everywhere, then buckle up for some more disappointment.

As forecast, Toronto experienced a significant snowfall between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. The city is currently blanketed in white but, as this afternoon, the flurries have died down quite a bit.

Unfortunately for commuters today, this snow event is far from over.

Environment Canada issued another special weather statement this morning (on top of yesterday's) warning of an additional 2 to 4 cm of snow with "freezing drizzle possible later today and tonight."

Motorists are once again being warned to be prepare for "poor winter travelling conditions" on Dec. 22, just in time for one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Heading into Christmas day, yet another weather system is expected to bring a fresh dump of snow to most of southern Ontario.

So, whether you're dreaming of a white Christmas or it's more of a nightmare situation, get ready – because that's exactly what mother nature is giving us this holiday season.