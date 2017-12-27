City
497 salem avenue toronto

Rental of the week: 497 Salem Avenue

Despite the popularity of condo rentals in Toronto these days, there are still loads of in-house apartments that offer features not found in the typical high rise building. This upper unit at 497 Salem Avenue, for instance, offers a sprawling two-floor layout with space to spare.

497 salem avenue torontoWhile it's only a one bedroom, it'd be pretty much impossible to find this kind of square footage in a condo at this price. I don't mean to imply that it's cheap, but compared to similarly priced shoe boxes in new developments, the airy quality of this place makes it stand out. 

497 salem avenue torontoOther features worth mentioning are the raised ceilings in the living room and bedroom. Throw in hardwood floors and recent renos, and you have the recipe for a very nice-looking space, which might appeal to someone who isn't interested in building amenities or indoor parking. 

497 salem avenue torontoSpecs
  • Address: 497 Salem Ave.
  • Apartment type: Upper
  • Rent: $1,900
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: Yes
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: Unspecified
  • Laundry? On site
  • Pet friendly? Not specified
497 salem avenue torontoGood For

This place seems like it's made for a couple who can split the rent and make use of the ample space on offer. The quiet street will appeal to renters who aren't interested in living amidst the bustle of downtown. 

497 salem avenue torontoMove On If

Despite steadily increasing rental rates, many will still balk at a one bedroom apartment listed at $1,900. Another downside is subway proximity, which isn't the best. You're looking at a 15 minute walk or a short ride on the Dufferin bus from here. 

497 salem avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Real Media

Join the conversation

