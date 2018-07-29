This is what Toronto looked like from 1856 to 1991
The earliest photos of Toronto date back to 1856. They depict a small lakeside city of 30,000 people dominated by church spires and Georgian homes. Around the same time the camera arrived in the city, so too did the railway, which ushered in a period of intense development that continues today.
Here's a visual history of Toronto from 1856 through 1991 in 50 photos.
Ellis Wiley / Toronto Archives. With files from Derek Flack.
Join the conversation Load comments