This is what the TTC looked like in the 1960s and '70s

The TTC of the 1960s and 70s witnessed great change. While the original 12-stop subway had opened in 1954, it was the following decades that would see the system take its modern shape, first with the opening of the University line in 1963, then with Bloor-Danforth in 1966, and finally with the Spadina Line in 1978.

In some sense, these were the glory years for the TTC. The system was well equipped to deal with the population of the city, and overcrowding wasn't a constant problem.

The stations themselves also had a remarkably clean appeal during this period, representative of a Toronto that was known as "the city that works."

Here's what the TTC looked like in the 1960s and 70s.