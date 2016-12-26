City
Staff
Posted on December 26, 2016
donate gifts toronto

Where to donate your unwanted Christmas gifts in Toronto

What should you do with your unwanted holiday gifts in Toronto? Instead of hiding them at the back of your closet, do something good and donate your perfectly good presents this year. Or, swap them for an item (or two) that you really, really want.

Here's where you can swap and donate your unwanted gifts in Toronto.

CardSwap.ca

This Toronto-area company lets you trade in your giftcards for cash, but you can also choose to donate part of the cash value to non-profit organizations, including the Canadian Red Cross and the Covenant House.

Free Geek

This organization will pick up and refurbish your unused electronics. It'll then resell them at affordable prices in order to spread computer literacy around the city.

Recyle My Cell

This nation-wide organization allows you to donate a cell phone that you no longer need or want. They'll make sure it's disposed of properly, keeping it out of a landfill, and making sure it doesn't harm the environment. 

ReUseIt

This City of Toronto guide should be your go-to resource if you're looking to donate anything. It features a list of all the organizations in the city that accept donations so you can choose one appropriate for you.

Skate to Great

Donate gently used skates (including figure skates) and hockey equipment at StorageMart or Play It Again Sports. Skate to Great will then arrange to have them donate to organizations in need to give all children a chance to learn to skate.

The Sharing Depot

Toronto's first library of things accepts donations of new or gently used tools, camping and sports equipment, board games, toys and house party supplies.

Toronto Public Library

Most Toronto Public Library branches have Book Ends used book stores, which accept books in good condition that are less than five years old. The TPL also accepts CDs and DVDs.

Toronto Tool Library

The Toronto Tool Library has three locations and they all accept donations. Just make sure your tools are in new or great condition.

Value Village

While ReUseIt lists lots of place to donate clothes, it's always easy to drop off your unwanted garments at one of Value Village's many Toronto-area locations.

