toronto intersections

10 major Toronto intersections as they were 100 years ago

A hundred years is a long time for a Toronto intersection to evolve. Streets get widened, buildings get knocked down, and in many cases rural idylls are replaced by urban hustle. Sometimes even major intersections are completely unrecognizable, while in other cases a key landmark stands the test of time.

Here's a look at a handful of key Toronto intersections as they were 100 years ago.

toronto bayview eglinton

Bayview and Eglinton - 1910

This is looking north up Bayview from Eglinton. Today, the Metro supermarket would be on the left side of the frame.

toronto bloor keele

Bloor and Keele - 1915

Looking east on Bloor from Keele during streetcar track construction in 1915.

toronto college spadina

College and Spadina - 1912

This view is looking south on Spadina from College in 1912. The El Mocambo building is on the right.

toronto broadview danforth

Danforth and Broadview - 1912

Here we're looking southeast across Broadview and Danforth in 1912. The building in the centre of the frame currently houses a Tim Hortons and a yoga studio.

toronto kennedy lawrence

Lawrence and Kennedy - 1904

It's all farmland as we looking south on Kennedy from near the present-day intersection with Lawrence in 1904.

toronto queen bay

Queen and Bay - 1911

Queen and Bay looking south from Old City Hall in 1911. Not many of the buildings in the frame remain standing.

toronto queen roncesvalles

King, Queen, and Roncesvalles - 1919

Looking across King, Queen, and Roncesvalles before the Gardiner Expressay was built and Sunnyside Amusement Park was razed. In this photo from 1919 you can see the bridge that delivered traffic to the popular attraction.

toronto st clair yonge

St. Clair and Yonge - 1911

This is the southwest corner of St. Clair and Yonge in 1911 prior to the street being widened. It's kinda bonkers.

toronto yonge college

College and Yonge - 1912

We're looking south on Yonge from College before the intersection with Carlton street was created and before College Park was built. The streetcar on the far left is on Carlton.

Lead photo by

Toronto Archives (looking north on Yonge at Queen). With files from Chris Bateman.

